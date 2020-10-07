Editor, the Advocate:
Trump’s illness did not surprise me. His personality is more akin to a pit bull and his approach to any problem is an offensive action. He chose to downplay his own mitigation efforts for COVID much the same way military commanders in history personally lead their troops into battle. At times that approach worked to rally their forces but at other times did not.
Trump has been more concerned with the COVID effects on our economy. Biden, on the other hand, hid in his basement with careful mitigation that few other Americans could afford to do.
There has got to be a happy medium that enables the American economy to still function and keep from permanent damage.
COVID is going to be with us for some time and we have to learn to live with it. I’m 78 years old and I take reasonable precautions but do go into the community. I refuse to hibernate.
I love the interviews with the “experts.” The medical profession has never had to deal with this virus so that any medical prognostications are simply guesstimates. Nobody is an “expert” with this agent.
The pundits that have retrospective clairvoyance when they say what should and should not have been done with the COVID response are laughable.
If Trump does OK with his illness, it will help him. If he does poorly, it will harm his political chances.
Carleton K. Thompson Jr., Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.