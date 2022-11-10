Editor, the Advocate:
Tunes & Tamales, an event held at Hi-Pro Audio on Nov. 5 was a great success thanks to our event sponsors Hi-Pro Audio and Ventura’s Tamales. Over 150 attendees enjoyed free tamales from Ventura’s Tamales, the car show featuring 20 cars, the RC racing in the inflatable track, as well as giveaways and tunes playing on Hi-Pro Audio’s top of the line audio systems.
Our locally-owned family business wanted to put together a family fun event to celebrate the arrival of the holiday season and our team delivered. We greatly appreciated all involved that welcomed attendees and guided them through all the fun activities.
We thank Building Brands Marketing, Hi-Pro RC Shop and The Movement Lab for their support at the event. The Crossroads Guardians of Hope brought their pink fire truck and many enjoyed meeting with the leaders and volunteers to learn more about their mission.
Families enjoyed a relaxed event with plenty of food and fun for all ages at Hi-Pro Audio.
Thank you Victoria and the surrounding communities that supported our Tunes and Tamales event and we plan to bring it back next year, bigger and better.
Justin Hosek, Hi-Pro Audio, Victoria