Editor, the Advocate:
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center recently held the 2020 Turkey Trot Virtual 5K Oct. 1 — Oct. 12 and it was incredible. Over 98 participants raced (or walked) for the competitive virtual 5K. Proceeds from the event will stay in the community, with $5,000 raised for Turkeyfest to provide a new scholarship for those entering the field of medicine.
The event was proudly presented by our sponsors: ConocoPhillips, H-E-B, Cuero Regional Hospital, Lentz True Value, TrustTexas Bank, McMahan Services, Main Street Kaffe Haus & Deli, Zoom Physical Therapy, GVEC, Exibix, Sleep and Family Medicine, The Victoria Advocate, The Cuero Record and Townsquare Media/KIXS.
A special thank you to our volunteers for the countless hours they put into the 5K and to our media partners for helping to spread the word and growing our numbers!
Plans are in the works for the 2021 TurkeyTrot 5K event and we hope to have over 200 participants.
Stay tuned to our website www.cueroregionalhospital.org and our Cuero Wellness Facebook page for information on upcoming community walks and healthy events.
Tami Brzozowski, race coordinator, Cuero Wellness Center manager, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.