Editor, the Advocate:
Bfit Cuero Wellness Center recently held the 2019 Turkey Trot 5K on Oct. 12 and it was incredible! More than 188 participants raced down historic Cuero streets for the competitive 5K. Proceeds from the event will stay in the community, with $1,500 raised for The Boys and Girls Club of DeWitt County.
The event was proudly presented by our sponsors: Cuero Regional Hospital, Wells Fargo Adviser Joseph Olive, Budget Blinds, Cuero Pecan House, Lentz True Value, TrustTexas Bank, The Zaplac Group, McDonald’s, Goyen Electric, McMahan Services, Ltd., Ful-o-Pep Ranch and Garden Center, East End Builders, and in-kind sponsors H.E.B., The Cuero Record and Townsquare Media/KIXS.
A special thank you to our volunteers for the countless hours they put into the 5K and to our media partners for helping to spread the word and growing our numbers!
Plans are in the works for the 2020 Turkey Trot 5K event and we hope to have more than 200 participants! Stay tuned to our website cueroregionalhospital.org and our Cuero Wellness Facebook page for information on upcoming community walks and healthy events.
Tami Brzozowski, Race Coordinator, Cuero Wellness Center Manager
(0) comments
