Editor, the Advocate:
Simon of Cyrene was commanded by Roman soldiers to help Jesus carry his cross.
Simon of Victoria was a severely crippled person from birth with a neck deformity. He was often seen on his bicycle near downtown and frequently sitting on the steps of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Many people in town donated money to him, not knowing him by name.
Victoria’s Simon carried the burden of his cross for 58 years and he bore it well. He recently died of cancer.
Simon Cisneros, may you rest in peace.
Don Jank, Victoria
