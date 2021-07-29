Editor, the Advocate:
Finally, after years of government denials and cover-ups, they have admitted UFO's are real.
On June 25, 2021, our government released an official report based on 144 observations by mostly Naval personnel dating back to 2004. This report dealt with the U. A. P.s (Unidentified Aerial Phenomenons) and it clearly stated that such unidentified flying crafts do exist and pose safety of flights issues and may pose a challenge to U. S. national security.
The report discussed videos from Naval aviators showing enigmatic aircraft off the East and West coasts exhibiting speed and maneuverability exceeding known aviation technologies and lacking any visible means of propulsion or flight control surfaces. The government's conclusion was they didn't have enough data to determine whether such aerial crafts were developed by our nation, some commercial entity or a foreign power such as China or Russia.
One should note that the report failed to admit the distinct possibility that UFO's are not man made but rather of an extraterrestrial origin or possibly from another dimension. Based on data covered in this report it is plausible to believe we are dealing with aerial craft built with technology exceeding our own. Even if some nation has made fantastic breakthroughs in aviation technology, it still would not explain the hundreds of thousands of UFO sightings dating back thousands of years ago to the present. Assuming UFO's are not man made, it is highly likely that such entities have bases on earth and possibly on the moon.
The significance of the report is that it adds credence that we are not alone in the universe and raises questions as to the history and evolution of mankind which includes religious issues.
Respectfully submitted,
Allen J. Novosad, Edna
