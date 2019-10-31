Editor, the Advocate:
On Wednesday, Oct. 30, I attended the inaugural Alumni Networking Luncheon at the University of Houston-Victoria in the new Student Commons Building. It was a great event. Well planned, as is the signature of events coordinated by Kira Mudd, UHV Director of the Alumni Relations and Annual Giving. The speakers were David and Tammy Murphy, UHV Alumni and local business owners. They shared their love story for each other, Chick-fil-A, and the Victoria community.
I met people whose names I had heard, but never met. I made connections (and I am now Facebook friends) with someone who was born the year I graduated from UHV. You really felt like a family at this event, even if you were meeting members for the first time. So, if you have never attended an alumni event, I encourage you to do so. You will be kicking yourself that you didn’t join us sooner. If the events are not free, they are very reasonable in cost.
Coming up on Nov. 16 is the alumni road trip to the UH homecoming football game. You don’t have to know anyone to go. When you get on that bus (complemintary transportation), you will make new friends quickly. It is a family-friendly event, and you don’t have to drive or worry about parking.
Also Dec. 3 is Giving Tuesday. Alumni will be supporting UHV with whatever you desire to give. There are over 5,000 alumni still in the Victoria area. If we all give a bit, we can make a big impact. Big things are happening at UHV, don’t you want to be a part of it?
The next Alumni Networking Luncheon will be in February and our Homecoming Alumni Banquet will be on April 1st. Mark your calendars now and go to uhvconnect.org to stay up to date on what is happening.
I am proud of our University, and you should be, too. I left the luncheon with my head up, chest out and a smile on my face. Come join us. There are lots of opportunities to participate and your UHV family is waiting to see you.
If you have read this far and you are not an alumni, it’s not too late. One of the points the Murphy’s made was not to give up on your dreams. We are waiting on you, too.
Debra Williams, Victoria
