Editor, the Advocate:
I read with great concern the letters from the two veterans that had comments about the reports that president Trump called our fallen heroes as losers.
Let’s get the facts straight.
An investigation revealed that the “unknown” sources could not be verified. In other words, they did not exist. Nor could the incident be verified by anyone in the U.S. or European delegation. CNN, MSNBC, New York Times and Washington Post refused to retract the story.
One of our biggest fears as voters is the existence of “uninformed” voters. If we refuse or neglect to obtain the facts by only relying on fake news, this country is in big trouble.
I am a 22-year Navy veteran with many year-long tours to Vietnam, and I support President Trump.
President Trump has been unnecessarily placed under the microscope from the beginning, and now the left is threatening possible impeachment again for President Trump’s constitutional right to select the new Supreme Court justice. Wake up people, enough is enough.
Dean Harwell, Victoria

Mr. Harwell,
Thank you for your service to our country.
I pray for all of you Viet Nam vets..
my oldest brother served in Army in Viet Nam and was drafted at a young age.
He came back with PTSD and died at age of 32..
The agent orange destroyed his kidneys.
He never had a family.
My dad was a WW 2 vet who served in army with a Purple Heart rewarded.
Now their nephew and grandson who they never met, our youngest son, joined the Airforce right after high school.
He is still in the Air Force.
We all will vote for Trump.🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
Trump did not say those things about veterans!
Why would he?
Please people ... check all news sources!
Thank veterans all the time for their service!
God bless the USA ❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸
Sue Ferrell
