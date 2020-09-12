Editor, the Advocate:
Hitler could have been stopped and the deaths of millions during World War II prevented if more German citizens had taken action in the l930s.
Now America is suffering a similar crisis of the soul. The coming national election will determine whether we once again become the beacon of hope for the free world, or we are led by a dictator down the path of self-destruction.
The Nazi Party never won a majority in free national elections, but a power-mad Hitler managed to convince aging German president Hindenburg to appoint him as Chancellor in January 1933. The following month a fire at the German Reichstag (house of parliament) was blamed on a Dutch supporter of the Communist Party. Hitler used the fire to persuade Hindenburg to give him emergency powers suspending the German constitution. This allowed the Nazi Party to basically outlaw the major opposition and intimidate voters. Still, the Nazis only won 43.9% of the vote.
Many historians believe that the Reichstag Fire was staged by the Nazis. Now Donald Trump is using the current unrest in many of our major cities as his Reichstag Fire, intimidating the opposition, threatening to impose martial law, cut off federal funding, etc. Trump and his cohorts have pulled out all stops to suppress the vote, and you can bet he will do his utmost to intimidate voters during the presidential election, probably even sending troops to selected polling places.
If his tactics work, God help this nation.
Jim Ford, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.