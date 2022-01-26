Editor, the Advocate:
I love football, but never have I seen anything that equals the four NFL games last weekend. Eight teams engaged in mirror image last second critical plays that determined the winners for this weekend. I'm torn as two of my favorite teams to watch, the Bengals and the Chiefs, will be playing each other.
All eight of the quarterbacks remained poised not panicked, focused, confident, and their teams responded to that. They exhibited good sportsmanship both during and after the game. This was a lesson in true leadership. I can hardly wait for the next games, they should be electrifying.
Linda Henderson, Cuero
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.