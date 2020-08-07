Editor, the Advocate:
Regarding the photo of AR-15 toting protesters in the Advocate on July 22: The picture speaks volumes without a need for comment. However, if you don’t know your history you are doomed to repeat it, comes to mind.
Best idea: change the plaque to update its inscription to indicate the progress of time and history. Years ago, I saw a movie that starred Lawrence Olivier as a British general during the American revolutionary rebellion/war. In that movie, Olivier’s character said, “History will lie,” in response to the question: “What will history say about the American revolution?” i.e., how the history of the colonial revolt will be taught in Britain as opposed to how it is being taught in the USA. (a nation that recites its pledge of allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all.)
Though after all these years, we are debating kneeling before the stars and stripes as opposed to reverencing the stars and bars? Come now, let us reason together says the Lord. Food for thought, I’d say. Or, let justice flow like a river and righteousness like a mighty stream! Dig a little deeper.
Rufus Diggs, Victoria
