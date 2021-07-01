Editor, the Advocate:
Our South Central part of Texas is made up of some of the most pet friendly communities in the state. So please folks – make it a super safe summer for our furry friends.
- Prepare for July 4th. Pet Adoptions of Cuero along with many local Victoria shelters will be bombarded the day after with calls about missing pets. It’s only one night of fireworks, please put your pet inside or find it a secure quiet place for the evening. A scared pet will disappear or dart into traffic – don’t make this fun night a sad one by losing a precious family pet.
- Provide adequate water daily. A water bowl “empty” or sitting in the hot sun is no way for a pet to refresh themselves.
- Provide a shady place – not an enclosed dog house. The heat inside the dog house can be up to 10 times the temperature in the direct sun. Covered patios, airy garages, any open space with adequate ventilation will help keep your pet comfortable.
- Don’t chain up your pet so they have no option to escape from the heat. Pets are smart and will do their best to be comfortable but a chained dog in the summer can quickly become a dead dog.
- Don’t walk your pet in the middle of the day or even late in the day on hot concrete or any non porous surfaces. Take off your shoes and see if you can stand the intense heat of the drive or walkway — you wouldn’t like it and the pads of your pet’s feet can’t take it either.
- Pet meals – though pets eat less in the heat – they do not need food covered in ants or flies – serve them fresh meals in a secure place and remove leftovers to keep food from becoming contaminated.
- Snakes are out and about in even the “in town” neighborhoods. See a vet for a snake bite prevention vaccine.
- Don’t forget the felines – your pet cat or cats also need extra protection and extra precautions to have a safe summer from the hot weather and in some cases lack of a cool place to reside. Fresh water is a must.
Please visit Pet Adoptions of Cuero soon either in person or on Facebook or the website: petadoptionsofcuero.org for more tips or to find a new furry friend to make your summer a very rewarding one for your family and especially for the homeless pets.
Linda Anzaldua, president Pet Adoptions of Cuero, Cuero
