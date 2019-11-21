Editor, the Advocate:
Many citizens, myself included, were very pleased when newly elected President Trump cancelled the Trans Pacific Partnership and took steps to get us out of the Paris Accord. Both of these globalists acts would not only destroy our nations sovereignty, by moving down the road to a global government system under the U.N. I have written before of some of the dangers I saw in the text of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. These dangers are still there. Note the lead negotiator of the USMCA was the same one that negotiated the TPP, and the University of Ontario did a study of both agreements and came to the conclusion that 57% of the TPP is in the USMCA. There has been over 500 pages added to the agreement, which Mexico calls a treaty, this is a red flag. There is still the chapter that calls on all nations to submit environmental regulations of the U.N., looks like an end run to bring in the Paris Accord. The chapter creating a commission to integrate and develop a North American Economy, think one common currency similar to the EURO, has been changed to bring the International Monetary Fund to oversee the exchange rates of currencies, do you really think that is where it will stop? I do not believe President Trump, or most members of Congress have read the text of this agreement. There has been too much fuss and turmoil for everyone to keep up to effectively consider this agreement. I am sure the lifelong staffers, that virtually cannot be fired are just coaching how to vote. We the people need to inform ourselves and our representatives of the danger to this agreement and to give it a no vote.
I have been to discussions and read several synopsis of the agreement, but the actual text tells a different story. Ben Franklin warned that those that give up liberty for temporary security are worthy of neither. We need to take hold of the citizenship responsibility to monitor and reign in unconstitutional activities of our federal government, Washington described government as a force, like fire a dangerous servant and a fearful master. The Constitution, learn it or lose it.
Anthony J. Corte,Victoria
