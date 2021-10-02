Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry (VCAM), I would like to thank our board of directors, staff and volunteers, who made this year’s raffle ticket fundraiser a huge success.
A very special thanks goes to H-E-B for their contributions to the raffle prizes.
And of course, thanks to all those who purchased tickets and congratulations to all the winners.
VCAM has been a truly blessed organization during its 35 years of existence.
Marc A. Hinojosa, Executive Director — VCAM, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.