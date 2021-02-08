Editor, the Advocate:
For three weeks I have been sitting outside of one of DeTar Hospital ICU windows visiting my ill wife and I cannot believe how much traffic noise there is from loud mufflers and vehicles driving so fast in front of the hospital on Navarro Street.
It is not only cars and trucks, but commercial vehicles as well with loud mufflers. They have no respect or consideration for the hospital quiet zone, and no respect for other drivers.
It’s not only vehicles passing by the hospital, but vehicles leaving the hospital premises.
While I was waiting for the light to turn green at the corner of Navarro and Colorado streets, I witnessed a Corvette with loud mufflers speed off like he was racing. Two cars back was a police officer in his police vehicle and he did not take any action for that kind of behavior of the driver of the Corvette.
Citizens of Victoria, I am disappointed to see that you tolerate that type of behavior. Big thumbs down for those drivers with loud mufflers and some law enforcement officers.
Richard Sanchez, Woodsboro
