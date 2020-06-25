Editor, the Advocate:
Two men are running for Sheriff in Victoria County, and there has been a lot of misinformation shared about both.
Let's do a fact check.
Which man has more time as a licensed peace officer in the state of Texas? Dale Fowler (14 years and 3 months longer than his opponent).
Which man has more training hours, proven by their documented training records? Dale Fowler (with 1,141 more hours than his opponent).
Which man has held his Master Peace Officer certification the longest? Dale Fowler (15 years longer than his opponent).
Which man served longer on the SWAT team? Dale Fowler (with over 12 years and counting).
Which man has assisted in the budget development process for the Sheriffs office? Dale Fowler (for the last 15 years).
It's clear who has more experience, more training, and continued dedication to the service of the citizens of Victoria County. Dale Fowler.
In addition to all these positive factors for Fowler, I have serious concerns about Marr. Am I the only one concerned that if we elect Marr, we will have a Sheriff who is the son of one of our district judges? Seems like a big conflict of interest to me. How could we ever try a Sheriffs office case in his court? I' m just calling out one of many potential conflicts. I'm a Vietnam veteran, Special Forces trained medic, and former Special Agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration. Do the right thing and vote for Dale Fowler, Sheriff of Victoria County.
Jack Pitts, Victoria
