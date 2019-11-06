Editor, the Advocate:
I met Clifford Masarik back in 1960. He served in WWII as an Army Medic in the Pacific Rim. He also served in the Korean Conflict as an Army Medic.
He had his wife, Waldine, for 63 years and raised five children. He worked for Union Carbide for 38 years. He has lived in Seadrift for 66 years. He is a good friend. He has faith in God and Jesus Christ.
Have a good VA Day.
Allan Dearman, Victoria
