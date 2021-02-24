Editor, the Advocate:
As a baby boomer, I found myself along with many others on a flight to southeast Asia. We tried to give our best to our mission and to look after ourselves and those around us, knowing in the back of our minds that each day could be our last.
Like many in my age group, my vehicle has Disabled Veteran license plates. I recently came out of a business and found an envelope under my wiper. Inside was a card with the American flag and thank you. Inside it was handwritten “Thank you for your sacrifice, your bravery, and the example you set for us all. Nothing but love.” Enclosed was a gift card to a coffee shop.
I had never seen or heard of such a tribute before and was truly touched and humbled. It caused me to reflect on what we had dealt with, the thousands of names on a black wall, and those caged as POWs.
I have found it a challenge to find the correct words to express my feelings of gratitude to whoever left the card. Perhaps it was someone who has a friend or family member in the service or lost one who did serve. I am reaffirmed that there are good people in this great country who care about those who have done their best to defend it. I feel honored to have received their show of support.
Tom Cunningham, Bay City
