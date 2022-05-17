Editor, the Advocate:
On May 4, my wife and I went to enjoy a meal at one of our favorite restaurants, Guadalajara Mexican Grill. When I asked the waiter for our bill, we were informed it had been paid by an anonymous person. I’m not sure if the kind person treated us to our meal because I am a veteran, as I was wearing my Army cap. Either way, we want to thank that individual from the bottom of our hearts for their kindness. It made our day even more special.
Jim and Selina Driscoll, Victoria
