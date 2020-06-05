Editor, the Advocate:
Having often read of others receiving gratitude of their service to country, it happened to me and my daughter Friday, May 29, at IHOP during lunch time.
Normally aware of surroundings, to my now dismay, I never even made eye contact with neighboring diners. To my honor and surprise, a wait staff informed our meal ticket was paid, to thank me for my service and not inform until she had left the restaurant. To whomever this lady is, I want to so much thank her for her magnanimous gesture and for her to remain anonymous is even more meaningful for this being my first experience of appreciation since time served in Korea.
While on the subject of appreciation, I must also bring to print, my across-the-street neighbors, Barbara and Skip Skipper. How fortunate for me to live near these great friends who do so much for me.
John W. Goldman, Victoria
