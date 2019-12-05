Editor, the Advocate:
Thank you to the Victoria Texas Veterans Commission and to Mr. Lee Bowman who provides excellent service to veterans who submit claims for military service disabilities.
Mr. Bowman works with each veteran and assists in the procedures necessary in applying for veterans aid and pension benefits. Every veteran should visit the VA office at 2805 N. Navarro St., Suite 501, for more details.
Also, a salute to the front desk volunteers and other employees who work hard in serving military veterans.
John Tinoco, Victoria
