Editor, the Advocate:
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 169 would like to thank Golden Corral for allowing us to have our annual fundraiser there. Many thanks to everyone who donated during this fundraiser.
All the veterans would like to thank all the managers, cashiers, cooks and waitstaff at Golden Corral for the delicious meal they provided free for all of us on Veterans Day. It was enjoyed by all.
Mike Pfeil, Sr. Vice Commander, DAV Victoria Chapter 169, Victoria
