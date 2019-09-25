Editor, the Advocate:
On Wednesday morning Sept. 11, 13 members of Catholic War Veterans Post 1269 attended the solemn and moving 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at the community center. We joined in honoring the first responders who heroically rushed in to render assistance and memorialized those who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks on our great nation. After the ceremony, we went for breakfast at the Victoria Cafe and enjoyed a good meal and shared “war stories” and comradeship.
The bill for the 13 of us was tabulated together, and Post Commander Juan Benavidez stood in line to pay the tab. Upon reaching the register, he was advised that the bill had been taken care of. A young man in work clothes and boots paid for our breakfast, but left before we could thank him personally.
Our hearts were touched that a young stranger would show such kindness to a bunch of old vets expecting nothing in return.
I hope that gentleman will see this letter and know that his gesture reinforced in each of us that whatever sacrifices we made in serving in our nation’s military were worth the effort. Great Americans like him are a treasure to our community, please accept our appreciation!
Richard Arellano, Lt. Col. USAF (ret.), first vice-commander, CWV Post 1269, Victoria
