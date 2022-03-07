Editor, the Advocate:
The VFW Post 4146 Victoria would like to say a heartfelt thank you to our community for your support today at our annual fish fry.
The funds raised will enable us to continue to support our local veterans. The Auxiliary 4146 VFW would also like to say a big thank you to everyone who purchased from our bake sale today.
Both the Post and Auxiliary wish to express gratitude and a huge thank you to the employees of Berry Global, 202 John Stockbauer Drive, who volunteered their time to help with the preparations Thursday afternoon, then Friday in the kitchen assembling meals at the speed of sound, and delivering Auxiliary baked goods to people in the drive through line.
When Brother Gary Moses appeared, we knew we had hit the jackpot.
Thank you, Brother Gary. Thank you, Berry Global, and thank you, Victoria.
Shirley Vatter, Auxiliary President, 4146, Victoria
