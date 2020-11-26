Editor, the Advocate:
We at VFW Post 4146 were honored to host a meal for our veterans and their families and guests on Veterans Day.
Many thanks to the staff of Post Acute Medical for providing the food and decorating our banquet hall. We also thank Ricky Mumphord of Mumphord’s Place Bar-B-Q, and Martin, manager of Speedy Stop No. 115. Due to the unanticipated high attendance of this event, Ricky Mumphord and his staff came to our rescue by providing barbecue and sides so no veteran, their family, or guests went without and Martin replenished our dwindling ice supply.
Thanks, y’all, for helping make this a successful event. Most especially, thank you, veterans, for your service. We appreciate all of you.
VFW Post 4146, Victoria
