Editor, the Advocate:
VFW Post 4146 thanks everyone who participated in its fundraiser on Sept. 11 at Taco-Licious. We appreciate you all coming out, purchasing plates, and donating extra. We especially want to thank our sponsors and volunteers. Their contributions were vital in the success of our event.
As with many in our area who suffered and continue to suffer economic loss from the pandemic, VFW Post 4146 has been similarly hit. The inability to rent our hall impacts our ability to fund our Veterans Relief Fund, used to serve local area vets and their families, and pay our operating expenses. So please know your participation in our recent fundraiser truly means a lot to us and those we help.
If you would like to support us in our mission of serving our community’s veterans, please make your check payable to VFW Post 4146 and mail to: VFW Post 4146, PO Box 1426, Victoria, TX 77902.
Thank you to Arthur and Roxanne, Taco-Licious owners, Crossroad Veteran Center, Gulf Bend Center, Post Acute Medical, Warrior’s Weekend; and volunteers. Courtney Walleck, Janelle Longoria, Jenna and Garrett Mize, Mellisa Reyna, Oscar Pulido, coordinator, and Ronda Reeder.
Thank you,
VFW Post 4146, Victoria
