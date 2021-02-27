Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria VFW Post 4146 thanks Victoria and surrounding communities for supporting our Fish Fry on Friday, Feb. 19th. Your support generated much needed funds to keep our doors open to our local veterans for another three months.
There is a saying, “You can’t make money without spending money.” Well, Post 4146 appreciates it when we can make money without spending money. Thanks to those who made that possible by donating fish, coleslaw, and the advertisement of the event — Joe Tolbott, Post Acute Medical, Russel Hoffer, Rodger Macias, Brother Gary Moses, and Exibix owner, ShaNon Henson.
Furthermore, your continued overwhelming support of our Wednesday Hamburger Night is also greatly appreciated. It’s obvious Victoria residents support their veterans and love hamburgers too.
Additionally, due to ongoing vaccinations, mask wearing, and social distancing, spring/summer looks good for reserving our hall for your quinceanera, wedding receptions, and, let’s not forget, graduation parties. When considering venues, keep in mind ours is one the largest in the area and the rental proceeds support our local veterans. We recommend you book early to get the date you want.
Again, thank you Victoria and surrounding communities.
Rodger Macias, Victoria
