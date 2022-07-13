Editor, the Advocate:
With the heavy winds and strong sunlight, our American flags soon become too weathered to be flown and need to be replaced. The United States Flag Code states: “The flag, when it is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
The VFW Post 4146 will gladly see that this is done safely and in adherence to the Code.
Drop off worn flags at the Post, 2001 Lova Drive, Victoria, between 8:30 and 10 a.m. or between 5 and 8 p.m. any Wednesday, or on after 6 p.m. Fridays.
Shirley Vatter, Auxiliary President 4146 VFW, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.