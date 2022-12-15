Editor, the Advocate:
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the VFW Post and Auxiliary 4146 Victoria shopped at H-E-B Plus! for Toys 4 Tots again this year.
The VFW Post and Auxiliary wishes to thank the good citizens of Victoria for making this possible by attending Wednesday burger and bake sale nights at the post hall. Also, many thanks to H-E-B Plus! for the warm welcome and to the H-E-B Plus! employees who helped us at every step as we shopped and paid for our purchases, totaling almost $3,000.
Shirley Vatter, Auxiliary 4146 President, Victoria