Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria High School Class of 1970 celebrated their 51st reunion on Oct. 8 and 9, 2021. We would like to thank the Hilton Garden Inn, the PumpHouse Restaurant, and Mr. Valentine at Liberty Academy for making this a memorable event.
For two days, Adam, Julie, and the Hilton staff hosted, catered, and did everything they could to make sure our event went smoothly so we could relax and renew friendships.
Also a heartfelt thank you to Patti, Clara, and the staff at the PumpHouse for accommodating our classmates at an impromptu lunch on that Saturday even though they were short staffed.
Saturday afternoon classmates were able to go inside the main VHS building to view our beloved Stingaree, courtesy of the Liberty Principal Mr. Valentine. Though Mr. Valentine is a Stroman graduate, he personally came out on that Saturday to allow us to view and photograph our mascot. Then he covered it back up with a blue rug.
"Once A Stingaree, Always A Stingaree"
Frances Kaspar Laza, VHS Class of 1970, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.