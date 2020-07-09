Editor, the Advocate:
I urge Victoria County voters to elect Justin Marr as Sheriff of Victoria County. I've known Justin for over 25 years. He will be an excellent sheriff.
My decision to write this letter is motivated by a recent campaign mail piece from Dale Fowler. The mail piece contains a photograph of Mr. Fowler in the presence of several area sheriffs. The piece indicates that this group of sheriffs supports Mr. Fowler's candidacy for Victoria County Sheriff.
That mail out prompted a quick response by several of the sheriffs in the photograph who have expressly denied any support of Mr. Fowler's candidacy. The facts surrounding this photograph are best described by Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills.
A direct quote from Sheriff Mills' public post states: "At the end of our meeting a photo was taken of all in attendance, at that time Sheriff A.J. Louderback from Jackson County told the individual this in no way was an endorsement as we have to work with who ever is elected by the residence of Victoria County. We have no position for either candidate as that is to be decided by the residents there......I am taking this opportunity to clarify that and say any use of that photo in a campaign was never the intent and in no way speaks as support from that coalition of sheriffs."
"The individual" referred to in this quote is Dale Fowler. Integrity is important. Elect Justin Marr as our next sheriff.
Stephen A. Cihal, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.