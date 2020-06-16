Editor, the Advocate:
Thumbs down to those on the Victoria County commissioners who voted against transparency on the thin premise of giving a "blank check" to the forensic auditor when the same people had no problem giving Virtus a veritable blank check with OUR money. Remember this when you vote.
Donald Breech
Donald Breech, Victoria
