Editor, the Advocate:
With the coronavirus pandemic, the world has turned to technology to keep the wheels of commerce, government, and life spinning. For 18 years now, I have been involved in selling solutions to energy companies, that almost always involve technologies developed to improve processes, decrease emissions, and increase communication within organizations.
As Victoria County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, I would most definitely want to utilize technology, where allowed, to expedite certain cases and matters of the court. Two areas that I would not prefer to use technology, are truancy and evictions. Evictions, in my opinion, need to be handled in person, especially cases involving families and the place they call home.
Truancy as well, should be discussed in person, so that the importance of the situation can be expressed accurately to the parent and student. Using technology to expedite cases that are not nearly as personal, like traffic violations, just makes sense. Especially if the JP Court’s budget, efficiency, and the services provided to its constituents are positively affected. I would always look to apply conservative business-minded solutions to problems in an effort to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the people’s court in Precinct 4.
Micah Patton, candidate Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.