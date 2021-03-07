Editor, the Advocate:
I am thankful for the Victoria County Public Health Department. I was able to get a COVID-19 vaccination on March 4. The operation was flawless. There was security, many volunteers, teachers and students from the College of Nursing to administer vaccines.
I am so grateful and thankful for your service to the community that even included people from Wharton County who have no resources for vaccines.
Cynthia Mullino, Boling-Iago
