Editor, the Advocate:
Zinc Resources, a toxic waste plant, could contaminate your air, water and soil. That is the definition of toxic waste.
Thirty toxic-waste jobs aren’t worth five yearly deaths plus heart and lung problems from proposed particulate matter emissions.
In Spain, 56% of processed EAF dust is collected after zinc/iron products are separated. Zinc Resources plans to dump up to 56% of the EAF dust into our air because they have zero leftovers. ZR could build a baghouse before the stack. Steel mills could fetch their leftovers (cradle to grave: anyone who generates hazardous substances is responsible for that waste from generation until pretty much the end of time). Victoria doesn’t want to become an air or landfill toxic dump. Lead (Pb) is a big problem without a baghouse before the stack.
Scientific studies of EAF dust content put lead content between .2 to 3 %. An average Waelz kiln processes 75,000 tpy of EAF dust. That would be a possible 150 tpy to 1,612.5 tpy of lead in Victorians’ air.
Perhaps half the lead could incorporate into zinc/iron products. Zinc Resources cannot guarantee 0.53 tpy lead emissions as on permit application. Citizen monitors are required. President of Zinc Resources, Rus Robinson’s zinc recycling company Global Steel Dust website has a flow diagram with a baghouse before the stack. Why doesn’t Zinc Resources offer us the same?
ZR lists four similar companies. The one in Palmeton, PA is a super fund for lead contamination. The one in Chicago has a 2020 Consent Decree to reduce particulate matter by 164 tpy.
We need a public hearing to give us answers.
Ann Riechers, Victoria
