Editor, the Advocate:
On behalf of the Victoria East High School Titan Soccer Booster Club, I would like to thank the Victoria citizens who participated in the flamingo flocking fundraiser. Your good spirits, great sense of humors and mischievous personalities made flocking your friends and families a lot of fun for us. We hope you enjoyed it, too.
Your generous support through the flocking donations will directly support our amazing men’s and women’s soccer players. Booster club funds help offset costs of meals and equipment and help fund scholarships for graduating seniors.
Our flocks are now weary and are going away for the winter. If you would like to flock someone for a special event, contact one of the soccer players, parents or the high school coaches, and we will work out the logistics to make that happen.
Titan Soccer opens district play here Jan. 14, 2020. We invite everyone to come watch our great teams work to repeat the successes of last year. We hope you see you there.
Thank you, again!
Titan Pride!
Shannon Spree, president VEHS Titan Booster Club, Victoria
