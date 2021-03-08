Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria is going to miss Mayor Rawley McCoy. He was a superb leader who loved our city. Rawley dreamed of being Mayor and when he achieved that dream, he served our community with limitless intelligence and care.
His tenure was too short. The Mayor’s ecumenical voice and determined leadership will be remembered and missed. Victoria is fortunate for the contributions he made, the sturdy voice he provided and the dignity he brought to the Office of Mayor.
Janey and Melvin Lack, Victoria
