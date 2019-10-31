Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria Lions Club thanks the contributing sponsors and members of the community who came and ate pancakes, all of whom made our Pancake Festival a big success.
We appreciate the Boy Scouts and the Leos from East and St. Joseph high schools who helped ensure that everyone had all they could eat.
The day was beautiful and we had a good turnout. Uncooked food was given to Christ’s Kitchen.
The funds raised will be used for other charitable work, such as glasses for students with needs, for scholarships, for the Texas Lions Camp and for other worthwhile charities in our community.
Again we are honored by the participation that helps us carry out our motto, “We Serve.”
Vic Morgan, 2nd vice president, Victoria Lions Club, Victoria
