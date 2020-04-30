Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Along with many other organizations, the Victoria Music Teachers’ Association has had to cancel some of our scheduled events that we have been holding at the Victoria College. They have been very generous to us.

This past Saturday, the VMTA held its first online mini-recital using Zoom. The teachers felt like it was a successful event.

In spite of the pandemic, we were still able to use available resources and give students the opportunity to play and enjoy hearing the other students. Family and friends were able to view the mini-recital from their homes. We are thinking about using this resource for future events, in addition to our live recitals.

Eleven students presented selections from various composers over the internet to an audience of immediate family members, family members from other areas, teachers of the students and one dog.

Those performing were Doreen Luo, Tammy Zhang, Stacy Zhang, Giorgio Chen, Olivia Chen, Maya Qureshi, Safiya Qureshi, Trisha Patel, Seth Whiteside, Tanner Whiteside and Reese Floyd. The participating students come from the studios of Betty Jordan, Ann Johannsen, Betsy Gifford, Leah Matocha (currently living in Seguin) and Karen Perkins.

Karen Perkins, Victoria

