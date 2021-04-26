Editor, the Advocate:
I’m writing to support Dr. Estella P. De Los Santos on our VISD Board of Trustees and I support the 2021 Bond.
The VISD and community need and deserve Dr. De Los Santos’ continued service as well as new or better schools.
Dr. De Los Santos is an education professor. She has the educational research background and knows what our students need and deserve in order to get the best education. VISD needs and deserves her expertise on the school board. Dr. De Los Santos and the school board have maintained the lowest tax rate possible and the rate is even lower today than when she first took office
Dr. De Los Santos serves our schools and community in many ways. She volunteers at the schools with many activities, teaches CCD at Our Lady of Victory, and is in several ministries at Our Lady of Sorrows, Santisima Trinidad Catholic Church.
The 2021 Bond will bring economic prosperity to Victoria during and after construction. The new’ schools will attract businesses and families to our community. The new Stroman and Mission Valley buildings, the maintenance of schools as well as the new playground equipment will show the state that Victoria does value education.
Please join me in supporting Dr. Estella P. De Los Santos on the VISD Board of Trustees.
Also, please vote “yes” for Proposition A, the VISD 2021 Bond.
Early voting is at Dr. Pattie Dodson Health Center until April 27. Election Day voting is May 1 at precincts.
Kathleen “Gay” Barrera, Victoria
