Editor, the Advocate:
This letter is in support of Kenneth Sexton for county commissioner Precinct 4. Victoria needs passion and drive that extends past bridges and taxes. The people of Victoria want to be heard, not glanced at.
Kenneth Sexton has passion, drive and a desire to hear the people of Victoria with meaningful and new ideas that will benefit this community. He is a team player with humility, integrity and a plan that involves the people. I am looking forward to his ideas, leadership and action. He has not even won yet and he is already proactive. Vote for this guy Victoria.
Toya Stone, Victoria
