Editor, the Advocate:
In regards to the Aug. 19 article, “Development brings five new restaurants to Victoria,” Mike Etienne, assistant city manager, states that the goal of the city is to attract “high quality” retail and restaurants.
What is his definition of “higher quality?”
I would like to see real high quality, and higher class, sit-down restaurants come to Victoria. Five new fast-food, drive-thru restaurants are hardly “high quality” and Victoria has enough of them.
Kathy Harlow, Victoria
