Editor, the Advocate:
We want to thank all of the photographers who entered our annual contest to make this a great success. We appreciate your support!
The photos will be on display at the Victoria Mall from Saturday, August 14, through Saturday, August 21st.
We also want to thank Grace Funeral Home for letting us use their hospitality building for the judging of the photo contest.
Again, thanks to all!
Ingrid Kabela, Contest Committee Member, Victoria
