Letters to the editor

Editor, the Advocate:

Victoria Physical Therapy (VPT) is proud to announce its new location at 3412 Sam Houston Drive. With twice the square footage from their previous office, VPT was able to take advantage of the extra space making exercise stations and plinths at least six feet apart, which meets the latest CDC guidelines for addressing COVID-19 health concerns.

When COVID-19 cases began to hit the Victoria area, VPT quickly restructured and made adjustments to treatment plans by formulating extensive home exercise plans for all their patients. During the peak of COVID-19, VPT made the difficult decision to close the clinic for a week with most patients being monitored via phone. The clinic re-opened in their new location and initially began seeing only post op and acute injuries.

Patients are currently being scheduled for one-hour increments to avoid having more than two patients in the clinic at once. All patients attending VPT have their temperature taken and are required to answer a Covid-19 questionnaire, wear a face covering, and use hand sanitizer before and after their appointment.

VPT physical therapists, Dr. Mary Drost and Dr. Bryan McAdams value their employees and at this time are continuing to pay all full-time staff members. Dr. Drost and Dr. McAdams both feel prioritizing the health of their patients, employees and the community is worth the financial impact to the clinic.

Bryan McAdams, Victoria

