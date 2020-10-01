Editor, the Advocate:
The Victoria Rotary Club is now accepting applications for grant requests from local 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organizations.
Applications may be submitted for grants up to $1,500 per grant. The greatest emphasis on grant requests will be placed on projects which support youth and youth development, but other requests are welcome and often funded. Applications and further information may be obtained by going to the Victoria Rotary Club website at victoriarotary.org.
The deadline for submitting grant applications is midnight Sunday, Nov. 1.
Neal Stevenson, Victoria
