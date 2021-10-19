Editor, the Advocate:
I have the honor and joy of being a member of the Victoria Rotary Club, where I currently serve as the Grants Committee chair and a past president. Victoria should be proud of the fact that we have three active Rotary clubs, each of which is defined by members who are committed to working together to make their community a better place.
“Service above self” is our motto, and we Rotarians take that pretty seriously.
My club, the Victoria Rotary Club, is one of the oldest and largest in the region. At 102 years of age, we have about 70 members representing a variety of industries, stages in life, political perspectives and more – all committed to service.
In addition to numerous volunteering efforts and smaller contributions, there are two, major, philanthropic efforts our club undertakes each year. We award $5,000 in scholarships to area high school seniors each year and $15,000 in grants to local nonprofits. Our grants range from $750-$1,500 and cover a wide variety of programs and organizations that are doing good work to help people in the Victoria area. We have a major gun raffle, clay shoot and smaller fundraising activities each year to fund these programs, and our members work hard to make them successful.
That brings me to the main purpose for my letter today. We are looking for impactful projects to fund, and you may know of one. While we will consider all requests, those focusing on youth and youth development receive the greatest attention. Signed grant requests must be sent by email to the Victoria Rotary Club (VictoriaRotaryGrants@gmail.com) no later than Nov. 1. Decisions will be made in December, and funds will be awarded in January or February.
To download our simple application, go to victoriarotary.org and scroll down to the “2021 Grant Application” on the right menu.
Nothing makes us Rotarians happier than awarding scholarships or grants that lead to the betterment of our neighbors and community, so please encourage nonprofit organizations of which you are aware to submit an application by Nov. 1.
In Rotary service,
Jesse D. Pisors, Grants Committee Chair, Victoria Rotary Club, Victoria
