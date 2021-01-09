Editor, the Advocate:
I recently traveled from Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) to Victoria via our new United Air service. What an absolute joy compared to our last provider. We left Houston early and arrived in about 30 minutes.
The plane could seat 50 people. It was spacious and clean. I was given a disinfectant wipe upon boarding. All United employees were helpful and welcoming. I also enjoyed the free parking.
There are two flights daily 7:10 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., except for Tuesday and Saturday when we have only a 7:10 a.m. departure.
I recommend United Air to any destination, and I encourage everyone to use our new service. What a great improvement.
Dolores White, Victoria
