Editor, the Advocate:
Benito Hernandez/Nick Cortez’s letter to the editor.
I am a Marines Corps combat vet from the RVN conflict
I have never seen the referred audio or video of my president referring to vets being losers or suckers. But then I don’t watch the CNN idiots and their misrepresenting what is said or filmed.
I served in 1967-68 in RVN and was stationed at Quang Tri and flew almost daily to Khe Sahn in support of the combat base and hills. I do have experience in flying in rain and heavy fog and can assure you that it is very spooky.
What I have heard and believe is that the Secret Service wouldn’t let Marine 1 fly my president to the ceremony for the buried vets at Beulah Woods because of that fact.
Also, they wouldn’t let the motorcade travel at the time due to the four-hour trip and exposure to evil people that could take out the president very easily on the trip because of lack of security.
We lost several vehicles in the five-mile stretch of Highway 1 between our base and Dong Ha and our people swept the highway daily for mines.
I would strongly suggest that you stop watching CNN or MSNBC because they will stop at nothing to lie about my president.
BTW, CNN just lost a $255 million lawsuit in the past few days and now have another to contend with by an attorney that they doctored a video to get out what they wanted to go out to the sheeple.
The President is moving our country in the right direction and seems committed to keep going in that direction while the liberals/socialist/communists just want to control our lives with their agenda.
I do not want my country to turn into a Cuba or Venezuela!
Wayne Placker, Victoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.