Editor, the Advocate:
Great schools, public and private, are necessary ingredients if we wish for our community to remain vibrant and relevant in today’s world. That’s why I will be voting “for” Proposition A, VISD’s bond proposal, in the coming weeks.
We know there are always needs. About a year and a half ago, VISD reached out to the public and asked how best to meet those needs. After much work and deliberation, the current proposal emerged as the best answer: new schools replacing outdated facilities at two existing campuses, extensive funding for capital projects across the district to extend the life of other buildings, and new elementary playground equipment.
The current bond proposal is a common-sense plan that, for a moderate cost, will achieve outsize results in areas that badly need attention. I hope you will join me in supporting the VISD bond election.
Mary Carroll McCan, Victoria
