Editor, the Advocate:
Victoria is fast becoming a college and medical center for the Crossroads. Our business must be to graduate our products to be prepared to supply these fields.
Remember, teachers produce our product, education. Our shortcoming is the structures themselves.
The EMT’s (Emergency Maintenance Techs) are there with their band aids and inventive repairs, like splints on a leg, the problem is still there.
Maintenance needs the same type of training, recognition and pay that matches the skills they could learn thus enticing them to stay with our VISD business. They need an opportunity for HVAC, plumbing, and electrical training from our VC to enhance their condition monitoring skills. How about Maintenance Man of the Year.
Check out VISD.net/page/bond21 (assessments) and you see the conditions needing attention, all maintenance items. The problem is not maintenance personnel. It is a systemic problem. Maintenance must be focused on monitoring the condition of the equipment and correcting the deficiency as opposed to letting it become a failure.
Remembering maintenance is the process of preserving something. Like HVAC, electrical and plumbing.
Victoria Advocate Oct. 8, The “Notice of Bond Election” proposed, plus existing debt totals $457,880,570. Add Shields to the plans and we are at half a billion dollars. Our children’s debt.
Property tax, it’s not the tax rate, it’s the appraisals now and coming.
This bond is focused on replacement, as will be the next ones. Stop, let’s adjust the system to preserve, and I will stand in line for that one.
Luther Hairell, Victoria
